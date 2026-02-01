Guy's Forecast: Kicking off February with temps in the 70s

TONIGHT: Clear skies, calm winds, temps in the 40s

TOMORROW: A perfect start to February — highs in the 70s, very light breezes (if any), lows in the upper 40s and 50s

THIS WEEK: A lot more of the same: calm conditions, temps well-above normal — in the mid 70s by Wednesday

___________________________________________________

There aren't too many ways to describe our weather this weekend in Las Vegas other than "picture perfect."

Saturday's temperatures reached the 70 mark through many of our neighborhoods, but officially our daytime high was 69 degrees at Reid Airport.

Our normal daytime high for January 31 is 60, and last year we only reached 56 — quite the contrast to the gorgeous weather we're having right now.

It's going to be a lot more of the same Sunday, with virtually a copy/paste forecast on tap, save a daytime high a degree or two warmer: we're forecasting 70 (maybe a chance to hit 71) tomorrow at the airport, with very calm winds and chilly overnight lows in the upper 40s.

The only change might be an increase in cloud cover tomorrow afternoon and evening, but that won't impact temperatures through our region all too much, if at all.

As we take a look ahead, temperatures are staying well-above normal for the first week of February, with a slight warming trend taking us to the mid 70s by Wednesday while staying dry.

Again, our normal highs for the first week of February are 60 and 61 degrees, so we'll be sitting pretty between 10 and 15 degrees above normal into next week.

That's about the only thing of note in this forecast period — we're not threatening any daytime high temperature records or expecting precipitation for the foreseeable future, just sitting warmer than usual for this time of year.

Sunday will be a perfect day to get outside and enjoy all that we have to offer in Southern Nevada, whether that's a hike outdoors, a nice scenic drive or a meal with friends and family on a patio — soak in all the BEAUTIFUL weather while we have it!