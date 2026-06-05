Guy's Forecast: Hot, dry, windy weather this weekend elevates fire danger across Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Hot and breezy with temps in the 90s for most of the evening, overnight lows in the upper 80s and low 90s

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with temps in the low triple digits, windy with gusts between 30-35 mph — Red Flag Warning in place because of critical fire danger due to hot, dry and windy conditions

SUNDAY: Temps dip under triple digits but still stay above normal, highs in the upper 90s with gusty winds

NEXT WEEK: Similar weather pattern most of the week — high temps in the upper 90s with breezy to gusty winds, overnight lows in the low to mid 70s, staying dry

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Friday's forecast is a virtual copycat of what we saw on Thursday in Southern Nevada, although our breezes have picked up a bit more than yesterday.

Our official high temperature yesterday was 105° at Reid Airport, and we're going for 106° today. We're also spending today in the "major" heat risk category, which means anyone can be extra susceptible to heat illness without proper hydration and taking breaks in the shade or A/C.

Overnight lows tonight will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, but temperatures will actually be in the 90s for most of the evening.

The good news? Today is set to be our hottest day for another week, with a return to the upper 90s by Sunday and next week.

Our main weather story right now though is looking ahead to tomorrow: the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of Nevada, Utah and Western Arizona for Saturday between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. PDT., due to critical fire danger caused by our hot, dry and windy conditions.

We're expecting wind gusts between 30-35 mph across most of our region tomorrow and Sunday, but gusts above 40 mph can't be ruled out at this point, either.

NV Energy has also issued a "Public Safety Outage Management Warning" for Mt. Charleston tomorrow from 8 a.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., which means that a power outage is highly likely in order to prevent a wildfire. Keep it tuned to their website and their social media channels for more information if you live in Kyle Canyon or Angel Peak.

These tinderbox-like conditions mean that any spark could quickly spread — please be extra fire-aware when you're out recreating this weekend, especially around campfires and barbecues.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low triple digits (102° at Reid Airport) across the region, as we prepare for our return to the 90s Sunday and beyond.

We're not seeing any fire weather warnings or watches on Sunday at this point, but that could easily change, since we'll still see gusty winds and dry conditions.

A Fire Weather Watch is in place on Monday and Tuesday, though, so we'll see if the Weather Service decides to upgrade that to a Red Flag Warning as the weekend progresses.

Next week will be breezy to windy, with overnight lows cooling several degrees into the low to mid 70s across the board — a welcome relief after these last few days.

Whatever you have planned this weekend (perhaps a visit to T-Mobile Arena for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final tomorrow?) be sure to drink plenty of water and take care of yourself and those around you!

Have a great weekend — GO KNIGHTS GO!