Guy's Forecast: Hot and humid Wednesday, Extreme Heat Warning starts tomorrow

TODAY: Hot and humid, daytime high of 106° with storm chances to the north and east of Las Vegas but likely staying dry in the valley

TOMORROW: Monsoonal moisture remains but once again likely avoiding rainfall in Las Vegas, focus shifts to Extreme Heat Warning that kicks in at 10 a.m. Thursday — highs near 110°

THIS WEEKEND: Daytime highs gradually warming to 112° by Sunday, overnight lows staying exceptionally warm in the low to mid 90s, Extreme Heat Warning set to expire 8 p.m. Monday

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Another hot and humid day is expected across Southern Nevada on Wednesday, with lingering monsoonal moisture in our atmosphere playing a role in making it feel a little muggy outside.

We're forecasting a daytime high of 106° at Reid Airport today, which is only a degree above our average for this time of year, 105°. While we're not completely ruling out a stray storm or two today, we're likely staying dry, while friends and family to the north and east of us get a bulk of the shower activity.

Humidity levels will likely stay between 20-35% for the most part across our region, while dew points — the temperature at which water vapor turns into liquid water, and contributes to that "sticky" feeling outside — will hover around 50° here in the valley and across the region.

WATCH | Breaking down how the dew point affects how the weather feels

Breaking down how the dew point affects how the weather feels

As we take a look ahead, an increase in temperatures takes over the focus of our forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.

An Extreme Heat Warning kicks in tomorrow at 10 a.m. and is set to last through Monday night, thanks to daytime highs a few degrees above normal, and well-above average overnight low temperatures — we'll be near 110° tomorrow through Saturday and near 112° by Sunday, with overnights lows in the mid to upper 90s, which means we're really not cooling off at night.

Lingering monsoonal moisture remains a player in the forecast, which will keep dew points elevated for this time of year well into the weekend, and keeping storm chances between 10-20% on Friday and Saturday, although we'll see if anything actually materializes in the Las Vegas metro.

Make sure to stay hydrated and keep your family and friends prepared for our upcoming extreme heat — have a great Wednesday!