Guy's Forecast: High temps closer to normal in Las Vegas make for a beautiful end to November

OVERNIGHT: Another chilly night with low temps in the mid to upper 40s

THIS WEEKEND: Daytime highs in the low to mid 60s with decent amounts of sunshine and calm winds, staying dry

LOOKING AHEAD: Cooler daytime highs in the upper 50s for most of next week

____________________________________________

Our long Thanksgiving holiday weekend continues with temperatures dipping back down ever so slightly on Saturday and Sunday, before cooling off into the upper 50s next week.

Friday's high temperature at Reid Airport only reached 66 degrees — we were forecasting 68 or 69 yesterday, but we fell a few degrees shy of that, as our slight cool down is well underway. Overnight lows will stay in the mid to upper 40s as Friday turns into Saturday.

Periods of cloud cover will play a role in the forecast this weekend, however there will still be plenty of sunshine to go around, too. We'll be staying dry in Southern Nevada this weekend as daytime highs will be in the low to mid 60s for a majority of our neighborhoods — 64 on Saturday, 63 on Sunday is what we're calling for as our official recorded high temperatures to round out November.

December kicks off with cooler temperatures — sitting in the upper 50s across the board, with chilly overnight lows in the low 40s — so hopefully you have your jackets handy.

We should stay dry most of next week, although there's quite a bit of uncertainty when it comes to forecast precipitation chances mid-week at this point. If we do get any rain around Wednesday or Thursday it'll be very light, but right now the chances of even that happening remain extremely low. Once we get through the weekend we'll have a better idea of how things should play out.

In the meantime, enjoy what looks to be a picture perfect Southern Nevada weekend!