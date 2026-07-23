Guy's Forecast: Extreme Heat Warning has arrived in Las Vegas

TODAY: High temps near 110° in the Las Vegas Valley as an Extreme Heat Warning kicks in, mostly clear skies and humid conditions with warm overnight lows in the 90s

TOMORROW: A lot more of the same — temps at or above 110° across Southern Nevada, with a 10-20% chance of storms thanks to lingering monsoonal moisture, though actual rainfall in Las Vegas doesn't seem likely

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will top out around 112° or 113° on Sunday with overnight lows 5-15° above normal and lots of sunshine expected

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An Extreme Heat Warning is now in effect for the Las Vegas Valley and much of the desert southwest through next Monday night, for above normal daytime high and overnight low temperatures, plus an increase in monsoonal moisture that will make it "feel" hotter than usual outside.

WATCH | Breaking down why an Extreme Heat Warning was issued for Las Vegas

Breaking down why an Extreme Heat Warning was issued for Las Vegas

Temperatures will be near 110° on Thursday, with several Las Vegas neighborhoods exceeding that mark. Overnight lows will land in the low 90s, but temps will stay in the triple digits almost all the way until midnight.

We're not the only ones dealing with extreme heat, either — places like Phoenix, Tuscon, Yuma and Southern California are also under Extreme Heat Warnings or Advisories, due to above normal temperatures.

WATCH | Extreme heat extends across the southwest

Extreme heat extends across the southwest

It'll be a lot more of the same tomorrow and into the weekend, however the only major difference will be keeping our storm chances at 10-20% tomorrow and Saturday — it's not looking like we'll see rainfall here in the Las Vegas Valley either day, but we can't rule out the possibility of an isolated shower popping up in the afternoon due to our monsoonal moisture.

Temps will be close to 113­° by Sunday, which is currently looking like the peak of this heatwave, before coming back down closer to average by the middle of next week.

Stay cool out there!