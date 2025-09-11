Guy's Forecast: Cooler than normal temperatures Thursday and Friday

THIS AFTERNOON: Daytime highs near 90 degrees, some neighborhoods will stay in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will hover around 70 degrees, many of us in the upper 60s

TOMORROW: Very similar to Thursday—daytime highs near 90, overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday high temps in the low to mid 90s, perfect weekend for recreating with mostly clear skies

_________________________________________________________________

Our Thursday kicked off with a cooler than usual morning, with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s, slightly increased humidity and breezy winds—that'll be the main weather story the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, too.

Daytime highs in our neighborhoods will hover right around 90 degrees, give or take a couple degrees—should stay in the upper 80s in the west and northwest parts of the valley, and be in the low 90s on the east side and in Henderson. We're expecting to hit 90 for our official high at Reid Airport today, which would be seven degrees cooler than our normal high for September 11 of 97.

Overnight lows will be cooler once again tonight, dipping down into the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly clear skies.

We expect wind gusts anywhere between 15 and 25 mph in the valley today, expecting them to be at their strongest in the afternoon.

With these cooler conditions, you might be wondering how unusual it is to see temperatures around 10 degrees cooler than normal this time of year and expecting heat, especially compared to last year—our hottest year on record.

Well I dug into that this morning, and found saw that a year ago today we actually were getting ready to start another cooling trend. September 11, 2024 was 98 degrees (just barely above normal), September 12 was 93 and September 13 reached 95.

WATCH | How does our current cooler stretch compare to this time last year?

How does our current cooler stretch compare to this time last year?

Looking ahead toward the weekend, you couldn't ask for a better mid-September forecast.

Friday looks to be almost a carbon copy of today's forecast: highs near 90, lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday's temperatures should be a few notches higher, with an official forecast of 92 at the airport. Sunday we're expecting to be back in the mid 90s at 94 degrees at Reid Airport.

It should be a fantastic weekend to get outside and enjoy all that Southern Nevada has to offer. Here's a look at forecasts for some popular recreation sites around the valley as you start to make your weekend plans:



Mt. Charleston: Friday—59, Mostly Sunny; Saturday—62, Mostly Sunny; Sunday—61, Sunny

Friday—59, Mostly Sunny; Saturday—62, Mostly Sunny; Sunday—61, Sunny Red Rock Canyon: Friday—84, Mostly Sunny; Saturday—86, Sunny; Sunday—87, Sunny

Friday—84, Mostly Sunny; Saturday—86, Sunny; Sunday—87, Sunny Lake Mead: Friday—97, Sunny; Saturday—96, Sunny; Sunday—97, Sunny

WATCH | Recreation forecasts look spectacular this weekend

Recreation forecasts look spectacular this weekend

Even though it'll be cooler these next few days and into the weekend, that doesn't mean you can forget to stay hydrated and to wear your sunscreen! Drink water before you get thirsty, and remember to re-apply that sunscreen if you spend any time outdoors.

Have a great Friday!