Guy's Forecast: Clouds keep Thursday temps cooler, sun returns Friday to kick off Labor Day Weekend warm up

TONIGHT: Cloud cover starts to break up overnight, temperatures stay cool in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns and dominates the forecast, temperatures in the mid to upper 90s

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Sunny skies, temperatures gradually warming back up to at or above normal: 100 on Saturday, 102 on Sunday, 103 on Monday

Temperatures stayed cooler than normal in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday thanks to overcast skies all day long, but the relief from the heat is all but wrapped up as we head into Labor Day weekend.

Thursday's cloud cover has been thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Juliette from the Eastern Pacific moving across our area, but a majority of the moisture missed us to the south, staying concentrated in San Bernardino County in California, Mojave County in Arizona, and parts of southern Clark County like Laughlin and Searchlight.

Clouds kept our daytime highs well below our seasonal norm of 101, official readings at Reid Airport showed we topped out at 94 on Thursday.

Cloud cover will start to dissipate through the overnight hours as the system continues to work its way eastward toward the Four Corners Friday, which means sunshine returns to our forecast this weekend.

Expect a warming trend kicking off Friday with daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s for most of our valley neighborhoods, as we climb back into the low triple digits Saturday and Sunday, reaching a forecast high of 103 for Labor Day on Monday, perfect for whatever plans you might have in store for the long weekend.

As we look ahead, monsoonal moisture could return to our region by Tuesday and Wednesday—right now we have an outside chance of thunderstorms those two days, but as we get closer we'll have a better idea of how precipitation chances will shape up.