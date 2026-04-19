Guy's Forecast: Calm and warm Southern Nevada Sunday

TONIGHT: Chilly overnight lows in the low to mid 50s across most of our neighborhoods.

TOMORROW: Warming back into the 80s for the first time in several days, calm winds and cloud cover expected.

NEXT WEEK: Temps return to the 90s on Monday but are back down in the 80s on Tuesday. Low pressure system will bring temps back below normal mid-week with gusty winds returning Tuesday and into Wednesday.

_____________________________________________________________

A busy, busy weekend in Southern Nevada has a beautiful forecast to go along with it!

We were originally calling for 80° today, but we actually came in at 77° for our official Saturday high temperature at Reid Airport.

Winds stayed light today for the most part, and that's what we can expect overnight, too, with low temps in the mid to upper 50s through most of our neighborhoods.

High temps return to the 80s for sure tomorrow, with a warm official high of 87° and a decent amount of cloud cover. Winds will be calm, so they won't affect whatever you might have planned — WrestleMania night two, VGK's first playoff game, a picnic... you name it!

As we take a look ahead, we're forecasting highs in the 90s on Monday with some light breezes and upper 80s on Tuesday.

Gusty winds come back around in our forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, as another low pressure system makes its way across the region. That will also mean our temperatures cool back down below normal by mid-week, but we'll be staying dry through the next several days.

Enjoy the rest of your fantastic weekend weather!