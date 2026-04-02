Guy's Forecast: Breezy Southern Nevada Thursday with highs in the 70s

TODAY: Breezy winds with gusts upwards of 25 mph, daytime highs in the upper 70s

TONIGHT: Winds calm down a bit, chillier overnight lows in the mid-50s

TOMORROW: Coolest and windiest day of the forecast period — gusts near 30-35 mph expected, with highs in the mid-70s

THIS WEEKEND & BEYOND: Calmer winds and a return to the 80s, in the upper 80s by the middle of next week

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A breezy start to the morning will persist into Thursday afternoon and evening, as we stick in the 70s for another day in Las Vegas.

We're forecasting 79° at Reid Airport today, and while that might seem chilly, it's actually warmer than our official high temperature yesterday: 76°.

Highs elsewhere through the region will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We don't have any watches, warnings or advisories in the Las Vegas valley, however we do have a Lake Wind Advisory in place until tomorrow night for Lakes Mead, Mohave and Havasu for gusts upwards of 55 mph and 3-5 ft. wave heights.

Overnight lows will be chilly tonight, in the mid-50s for most of our neighborhoods and the surrounding region.

We also saw a fantastic full moonrise here in Las Vegas last night, corresponding with the launch of NASA's Artemis II mission yesterday — hanks to Northwest Valley viewer Mike Koch for the spectacular photos!

WATCH | Northwest valley local shares full moonrise photos

Northwest valley local shares full moonrise photos

Friday will be the coldest and windiest day of our forecast period, with highs in the mid 70s (we're going for 74° at the airport) and gusts peaking between 30-35 mph. This would mark our first time at or below normal for the first time since the first week of March!

Unfortunately this means that our allergy forecast is staying very high for the next several days, thanks to the gusty winds through the region making it extra tough for those sensitive to tree pollen.

As we take a look ahead to the weekend and beyond, as the wind calms down this weekend a gradual warming trend kicks off Saturday with a return to the 80s, increasing to the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week.

Enjoy the seasonable conditions while they last!