Guy's Forecast: Breezy Friday ahead of cooler, gusty weekend that marks the return of rain chances

TODAY: Breezy all day with gusts near 25 mph and off and on cloud cover, daytime highs in the low to mid 80s

TOMORROW: Winds pick up, with sustained speeds between 20-25 mph and gusts near 30 mph; temperatures close to seasonal norms in the mid to upper 70s

SUNDAY: Windy and cool with RAIN CHANCES! Gusts could exceed 30 mph, with temperatures in the low 70s — rain chances at 35%, but accumulations and impacts expected to be minimal

MONDAY: Rain chances linger at 15% for coolest day of forecast period — still breezy, with highs in the upper 60s

NEXT WEEK: Calmer weather marked by gradual warming trend and a return to temps in the low 80s

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After a breezy Thursday, more unsettled weather is on the way in Las Vegas on Friday and this weekend, marked by gusty winds, cooler temperatures and the return of rain chances to the forecast on Sunday.

A somewhat breezy start to Friday morning will turn into a breezy Friday afternoon and evening, with sustained winds expected between 15-20 mph most of the day and gusts near 25 mph.

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 80s today, with some of our outlying areas tiptoeing into the 90s. We're going for 83° as our official Friday high temp at Reid Airport, which is still above our normal high temperature of 77°.

It'll be cooler and windier tomorrow, with our gradual cool down continuing for an official high of 77° and wind gusts knocking on the door of 35 mph for our neighborhoods while we stay dry.

Rain chances return to the forecast on Sunday at 35% as of now — that's certainly subject to change as it gets closer and our forecast continues to evolve, though. Impacts from the rain are expected to be minimal at best, with minimal accumulation despite scattered shower potential picking up after noon.

We'll keep our rain chances at 15% on Monday, with showers possible in the late morning and evening time, however that could change as the forecast evolves, too.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday and Monday, with gusty winds on Sunday calming down through Monday.

As next week rolls on, we'll be back on a gradual warming trend to temperatures at or slightly above normal towards the end of the week, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Have a great weekend!