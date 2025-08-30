Guy's Forecast: Beautiful, warmer Labor Day Weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Clear skies, overnight temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s

TOMORROW: Triple digit temps return, mostly sunny

SUNDAY: High temperature near 103, clear skies

LABOR DAY MONDAY: Daytime highs around 104, lots of sunshine

_____________________________________________________________

Labor Day Weekend has arrived! Temperatures will be warming up through the weekend, with mostly clear skies and lots of sunshine on tap for whatever you and your family have planned.

We originally were forecasting a daytime high temperature around 95 degrees today, but readings only reached 93 at Reid Airport. Humidity has also ranged anywhere between 25 and 35% at times throughout the day, which has made for a beautiful end to the week.

Temperatures will cool off to the upper 70s and low 80s tonight with clear skies.

Tomorrow marks a return to triple digit high temperatures for the first time in a few days—our official high is forecasted to be right at 100 degrees at Reid Airport.

The warming trend continues the rest of the weekend, with highs near 103 and 104 on Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

Skies will remain mostly clear and conditions will be dry through the weekend, so be sure to stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans.

As we look towards next week, temperatures will start to cool off mid-week as monsoonal moisture returns to our atmosphere, thanks to southerly flow around the ridge of high pressure that will be planted firmly over our region.

That means we'll see chances for monsoonal thunderstorms start to pick up Tuesday night and into Wednesday and Thursday, where we'll see our best chances for rain. We'll get a better idea of how they'll shape up as next week gets closer.

Have a great long weekend!