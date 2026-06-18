Guy's Forecast: Another scorcher on Thursday in Las Vegas, but gradual 'cool down' continues

TODAY: Daytime temps five to 10 degrees above normal across the region with breezy afternoon winds and lots of sunshine, going for 107° as our official high temperature

TONIGHT: Breezy, temps in the 90s most of the evening that dip into the low to mid 80s overnight and into Friday morning

TOMORROW: A few degrees cooler across the board as temps creep back down to seasonal norms — 30-35 mph wind gusts expected at times, which is why a Fire Weather Watch is in place

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures in the low triple digits and sunny skies, breezy winds on Saturday that gradually calm down into Father's Day on Sunday

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Another day of serious heat is in store across Southern Nevada on Thursday, with high temperatures once again between five and 10 degrees above normal for a majority of the region.

We're calling for an official high temperature of 107° at Reid Airport, but many neighborhoods in Las Vegas will be knocking on the door of 110° today, while others are in the mid-triple digits.

Breezy winds will pick up this afternoon and stick around into the evening time, before becoming more of a factor in our forecast tomorrow and Saturday.

The good news? Today's high of 107° is a degree cooler than yesterday, and two degrees cooler than Tuesday's, when this heatwave peaked at 109°.

We get this question a lot: "It's extremely hot outside — and it has been for the last several days — so why hasn't the National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning?"

The answer? Meteorologists at the Weather Service rely heavily on what's called their "Heat Risk" product, which takes a lot of things into account to judge how dangerous the heat will be, like our daytime highs, overnight lows and how out of the ordinary a heat event is. If the "Heat Risk" is in the "major" or "extreme" categories, we're more likely to see a heat advisory or warning issued.

WATCH|Guy Tannenbaum explains how NWS issues heat warnings

WATCH: Guy Tannenbaum explains how NWS issues heat warnings

Looking ahead, gradual cooling will continue into the weekend as the ridge of high pressure responsible for persistent hot and dry conditions across the Southwest breaks down, resulting in those breezy to gusty winds tonight through Saturday.

Temperatures on Friday will still be hot, in the low triple digits across the board, so make sure you're hydrating if you're planning to head out to any Juneteenth celebrations across the valley.

Gusts between 25 and 35 mph and dry conditions are responsible for a Fire Weather Watch in effect tomorrow morning through tomorrow night, which means that any spark has a higher likelihood of taking off and turning into a big fire, so be extra fire-wise when you're recreating tomorrow!

Father's Day weekend is looking solid right now, with temps right at seasonal norms in the low triple digits, sunny skies and winds calming down Saturday into Sunday. Whatever you have planned for dad, still make sure you're drinking lots of water and wearing your sunscreen — slightly "cooler" temperatures isn't an excuse to slack off when it comes to taking care of yourself and those around you in the heat.

Have a great Thursday!