Guy's Forecast: Another day above 110° in Las Vegas, no relief in sight

TODAY: Saturday's high was 113° in Las Vegas, with temps above 110° for much of the region

TONIGHT: Temperatures remain in the 90s overnight, which will be anywhere between 5-15° above normal!

SUNDAY: Extreme Heat Warning continues, looking at an official high temp of 112° with sunshine and breezy conditions after noon

THIS WEEK: Extreme Heat Warning set to expire Monday night, but temperatures currently are set to stay above 110° through next weekend with a decrease in monsoonal moisture in our atmosphere

______________________________________________________

Another scorcher on Saturday across Southern Nevada with temperatures exceeding 110° for the third consecutive day, with no end to the exceptional heat in sight.

We hit 113° officially at the airport today, which is a degree shy of Friday's high of 114° that marked the hottest day of 2026 so far, and it's looking like we'll stay comfortably in the 90s overnight tonight, one day after setting a new daily warm low temperature — we only cooled off to 94° last night, which is one degree off from our all time warmest overnight low temp of 95° set back on July 19, 2005.

Temperatures will once again be above 110° for most of us tomorrow as we go for 112° at the airport, while some neighborhoods in the valley will likely be pushing 115°. Breezes are expected to pick up after the noon hour to the 20 mph range, but aren't expected to play a big role in the forecast.

Another couple nights with overnight lows in the 90s (and lingering in the triple digits through midnight) means we're not getting the chance to cool off from our dangerous heat during the day, which is the biggest reason why the Extreme Heat Warning is in place through Monday night.

The National Weather Service's "HeatRisk" model shows us in the "extreme" category for Saturday and Sunday, the highest point on their scale, before returning to the "major" category for a few days this week — this means that any extended period outside without proper hydration or adequate cooling measures will be dangerous to anyone's health.

While temperatures might dip a notch or two by mid-week — especially our overnight lows — we're still looking to be at or above 110° through the work week, which is definitely an abnormally long stretch, dating back to this past Thursday.

In fact, models are suggesting the area of high pressure dominating our forecast will continue to hover over the desert southwest through the week, which means we could see temperatures even hotter than this weekend next weekend to kick off August.

With no relief from dangerous temperatures like these in sight, it's imperative that you don't underestimate this kind of heat, and take care of yourself and those around you.