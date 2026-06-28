Guy's Forecast: After another gusty Saturday, winds calm down with cooler temps on Sunday in Las Vegas

TODAY: Another gusty day across our region, official high temp of 96° at Reid Airport

TONIGHT: Still windy overnight but gusts calm down early Sunday morning, Wind Advisory set to expire at 5 a.m., temps in the 70s

TOMORROW: Coolest day of the forecast period — most locations near 10° below normal or more, breezy winds but nowhere near what Friday and Saturday brought

THIS WEEK: Below normal temperatures all week, staying in the 90s until temps are near normal for Independence day, chances for breezy conditions to end the work week

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A windy afternoon and evening continues into the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, as temperatures remain significantly cooler than normal — Saturday's daytime high was 96° at Reid Airport.

Our Wind Advisory is still in place, but is set to expire on time at 5 a.m. — gusts will stay in the 25-40 mph range until early Sunday morning, but will calm down as the morning rolls on. Still expect some breezes on Sunday off and on, but nowhere near as impactful as what we've seen over the last few days.

As annoying as the winds have been, we'll be reaping the benefits of cooler temperatures on Sunday and most of the week.

Daytime highs across most of the region will be nearly 10° or more cooler than normal for this time of year, and will make for perfect weather for whatever your weekend plans have in store.

Our normal high temperature for late June is 103° — we're going for 93° tomorrow at Reid Airport, 94° on Monday and 96° on Tuesday, before returning to the triple digits by the end of the week to get us set for Independence Day.

Even though temperatures will be cooler than normal, they're still in the 90s! You can't take your foot off the gas when it comes to taking care of yourself in the heat — stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans tomorrow!

There's a chance for a breeze or two at the beginning of the week but winds will remain mostly calm, however breezes are looking like they'll pick back up again towards the back end of the upcoming work week, but as of now it's not looking like we'll see a repeat of the last two days.

WATCH | Latest information on fires burning in Nevada, Utah

Latest information on fires burning in Nevada, Utah

The Red Flag Warning in place across Nevada and much of the Intermountain West will expire at 11 p.m. tonight, however critical fire danger will still stick around through the weekend and into next week, as humidity will stay extremely dry with breezy winds.

Two new fire starts in Lincoln County were reported by the Bureau of Land Management on Saturday, the Parsnip Peak Fire and Dry Canyon Fires are both east of Pioche, joining the Grapevine and Kane Springs Fires south of Caliente. The good news is that these fires are burning in mostly uninhabited areas and aren't threatening communities at this time, plus firefighters will benefit from cooler temperatures and calmer winds tomorrow and beyond.

Friends and family in Utah are dealing with an exceptionally dangerous situation, as four massive wildfires are burning concurrently, destroying several structures and forcing evacuations for communities across the state: the Iron Fire, Cherry Fire, Wild Goose Fire and the biggest fire in the country right now, the Cottonwood Fire, which has burned more than 92,000 acres in Southern Utah on its own.

It's a great reminder to be extra fire aware as we head into the week leading up to the Fourth of July, and fireworks go on sale — remember, even the "safe and sane" fireworks are an extreme fire danger.

Have a great Sunday!