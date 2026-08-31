Gusty winds and milder weather in store this week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 80°

TOMORROW: Mostly clear. S winds 8-14mph, gusts up to 25mph. High: 97°

TUESDAY: Mostly clear. SW winds 10-20mph, gusts up to 30mph. High: 97°

Temperatures are on the downswing this work week with highs dropping back into the upper-90s through Friday. These values will be below-average for this time of year, which is a nice change after the extensive extreme heat we saw last week. We'll continue to see breezy afternoons with stronger gusts 25-30mph. Some wildfire smoke from Central California is pushing into Southern Nevada, so keep watch for degraded air quality. To our east, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are triggering flood watches for much of Arizona, Utah and some of Colorado through early next week. Very little moisture remains in Southern Nevada, though we have a 10% chance of isolated t-storms Monday.