Gusty Sunday ahead!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. SW winds 13-17mph, gusts up to 25mph. Low: 55°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Windy with SW winds up to 25mph, gusts up to 50mph. 20% chance of spotty showers in the afternoon. High: 73°

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High: 70°

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clark County and Southern Nye County through 11PM Sunday. It's expected to be windy with wind speeds up to 30mph and gusts up to 50mph. Plan for choppy waves out on Lake Mead and the Colorado River. Temperatures will drop tomorrow into the low 70s in the Las Vegas Valley which is below average for this time of year. In the afternoon hours, we could see some spotty showers roll through the metro area. In the higher elevations, we could see some rain/snow mix with any precipitation.

Temperatures will continue to cool Monday with highs dropping a few degrees and breezy conditions sticking around. On Tuesday we'll warm back up to the more seasonable levels and reach the low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.