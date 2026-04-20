Gusty Southwest Winds on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 63° Winds: SW 5-10 G 20

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 87° Winds: SW 15-25 G 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 75° Winds: SW 10-15 G 20



Monday’s Haiku

Clear and mild tonight

Windy and warm tomorrow

Highs in the eighties

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the 60s. A windy day on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves in with gusts around 35-45 mph out of the southwest. Cooler and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Lighter winds on Thursday with a slight warm up. Highs in the low 80s through Friday and then upper 70s this weekend. Dry with mostly sunny skies this week.

