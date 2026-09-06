Grab the umbrella for Sunday rain!

On Sunday, a band of moisture from Hurricane Marie will push through Southern Nevada bringing us scattered showers and a chance of isolated t-storms.

Moisture rolling off the storm, churning in the Pacific off the western coast of the Baja Peninsula, is spreading northeast and will push through Southern California directly through Utah tomorrow. Clark County is right in the middle of that path, and rain is likely to drop from a quarter inch to a half inch in the Las Vegas valley Sunday with up to an inch in the higher elevations of the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. We could see isolated flash flooding and urban ponding as a result of heavy rain. S SW wind 10-15mph tomorrow with gusts up to 20mph are also expected.

Highs will be below average tomorrow reaching the upper 80s in Las Vegas. By Labor Day on Monday, temperatures will return to the 90s and we'll dry out. It should be perfect backyard barbecuing weather for your day off.