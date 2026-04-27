Goodbye rain! Warming and drying this week in Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 52°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with gusts up to 20mph. High: 74°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Conditions are clearing in Southern Nevada, although the southwesterly breeze from this weekend's active weather will stick with us through tomorrow with high temps remaining below average. We'll be calm and sunny with temps back to more seasonable levels by Tuesday.

Monday, we begin a warming trend which will take us incrementally towards the 90s by next weekend. Average temps for this time of year are 81-84 degrees. May's outlook is expected to be warmer than average with normal precipitation.