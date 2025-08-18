Geneva's Sunday Forecast: Heating up for the week ahead!

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Light, variable wind. Low: 78 °



MONDAY: Sunny skies. Light, variable wind. High: 104 °



TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Light, variable wind. High: 106 °

High pressure is building over the Four Corners region early this week resulting in above-normal temperatures by Tuesday (106°). We'll continue to climb through Friday (110°) before we get another shot at monsoon-related storms (Thursday night 20% chance, Friday 30%, Saturday 40%). Cloud cover will gradually increase this week as a new monsoon pattern ramps up towards the end of the week. Temperatures start to cool back down next weekend.

Some space weather news...

The Perseid Meteor shower is continuing in the Northern Hemisphere. According to NASA, it's the most popular meteor shower of the year! The shooting star phenomena will rap up on August 23rd, so you've still got a chance to check it out, although viewing will be limited due to light pollution (and with the light of the moon). At its peak, the system can provide 50-100 meteors per hour. That's a lot of wishes!

The best viewing is during pre-dawn hours.

Here's a graphic from Nevada State Parks that shows how far away you need to get from Las Vegas to get some good night sky visability. I've highlighted Spring Mountain Ranch and Valley of Fire as some suggestions closer to home.

