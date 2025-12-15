Geneva's Fremont Forecast! Nice weather continues in Las Vegas this week

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Light, variable winds. Low: 48°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Calm winds. High: 72°

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Light, variable winds. High: 72°

It was a blast giving you the forecast tonight from Neon Nights Holiday Lights at the Fremont Street Experience! Thanks so much to all of you who said hello, I hope you're enjoying the mild December we're having!

It's looking mild and pleasant as we continue into next week.

Temperatures remain 10-15 degrees above average in Southern Nevada as high pressure continues to reign supreme over the Southwest.

Right now, we are looking out towards the week of Christmas for our next shot at active weather in Southern Nevada with rain chances and cooler temps in the low 60s. Since the system is still a ways out, it is likely to evolve.