Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

Freeze Warning in Effect Early Saturday Morning

Posted

TONIGHT:Clear Low:35° Winds:N 5-10
SATURDAY:Sunny High:55° Winds:NE 5-10
SUNDAY: Sunny High:59° Winds:NE 5-10


Friday’s Haiku

Near freezing tonight

A sunny and cool weekend

Not a lot of wind


Clear and very cold tonight with temps dropping into the low 30s. A Freeze Warning in effect 2am-8am on Saturday. Be sure to protect your pets, pipes and plants. Dry, sunny with light winds as high pressure builds into the region. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50s this weekend, then we have warmer temperatures next week. Low 60s on Monday and by late week highs will be near 70. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s the next 7 days.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fall Weather Special 2025

Local News

Your locals' guide to fall weather in Southern Nevada