Freeze Warning in Effect Early Saturday Morning

TONIGHT:Clear Low:35° Winds:N 5-10

SATURDAY:Sunny High:55° Winds:NE 5-10

SUNDAY: Sunny High:59° Winds:NE 5-10





Friday’s Haiku

Near freezing tonight

A sunny and cool weekend

Not a lot of wind



Clear and very cold tonight with temps dropping into the low 30s. A Freeze Warning in effect 2am-8am on Saturday. Be sure to protect your pets, pipes and plants. Dry, sunny with light winds as high pressure builds into the region. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50s this weekend, then we have warmer temperatures next week. Low 60s on Monday and by late week highs will be near 70. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s the next 7 days.