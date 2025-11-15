Linh's Forecast: Cool, Wet and Breezy This Weekend

TONIGHT: Scattered showers Low:58°Winds:NW 5-10

SATURDAY: Showers, Chc of storms High:65° Winds:SE 5-10

SUNDAY: Scattered showers High:62° Winds:SW 10-15 G:25





Friday’s Haiku

Cool and wet weekend

Heavy rain at times, breezy

Highs in the sixties



Cloudy with scattered showers tonight as an area of low pressure moves into Southern Nevada. Saturday will be a wet day. Light rain the morning, then some heavier rain late afternoon into the evening with a chance of thunderstorms. We’ll have some showers around on Sunday with increasing winds. It’ll be much cooler this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. Colder with another round of showers early next week. Highs in the 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

