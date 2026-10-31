Chance of Halloween Showers

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 61° Winds: NE 5-10

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers High: 72° Winds: SE 5-10

SUNDAY: Rain likely High: 68° Winds: S 10-15 G 25



Friday’s Haiku

Partly cloudy night

May see Halloween showers

More rain on Sunday

Chance of showers and storms around this evening. Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows around 60°. Slight chance of showers on Saturday and during trick or treat time with temps in the 60s. Rain chances increase late Saturday night into Sunday morning then drier conditions by the afternoon hours. Highs in the low 70s on Saturday and then breezy with 60s as we head into November on Sunday.