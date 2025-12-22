Flood Advisory issued for Christmas Eve in Las Vegas

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Light, variable winds. Low: 69°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Light, variable winds. High: 50°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. E SE Winds 5-10mph gusts up to 25 mph Evening and overnight rain 25% chance. High: 67°

Monday will be relatively mild in Southern Nevada with partly cloudy skies and an above-average high temperature of 69 degrees.

On Tuesday, expect overcast skies as active weather starts to ramp up in the Pacific Southwest. A slight chance of rain during the overnight hours in the Las Vegas Valley in addition some light snowfall towards the Spring Mountains is possible.

Precipitation chances will pick up on Wednesday, Christmas Eve Day — a 100% chance in Las Vegas as widespread showers are expected across the region with moderate to heavy rainfall. A Flood Watch has been issued for Clark County and Southern Nye County for Wednesday at 4AM through Thursday at 4AM. We could see urban ponding and there is a potential for flash flooding. Remember, never drive through a flooded area because it could be much deeper than it appears. Wind speeds will also increase up to 15mph ang gusts possible up to 25mph. Our rain chances continue into Christmas Day with an 80% chance in Las Vegas.

This system will impact travel, so use caution on the roads with potential for ice and slick conditions from LA to SW Utah.