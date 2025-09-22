Fall starts tomorrow! Mild weather remains in Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Decreasing cloud cover. Light & variable winds. Low: 74°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. N 0-5 mph winds. High: 93°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. N 5-10 mph winds. Gusts 20mph. High: 95°

Fall officially starts tomorrow with the Autumnal Equinox! The sun will pass over the earth's equator ushering in the season, and we'll start to see longer nights and shorter days in the Northern Hemisphere. Plus, if you're a fan of fall foliage we are starting to see the aspen trees turn yellow and orange at Mt. Charleston.

This week, high temperatures remain fairly seasonable for late September in the low 90s in Las Vegas with lows in the 70s. Tropical moisture that ushered in the cloud cover Sunday will start to diminish overnight and we'll see more sunshine by tomorrow afternoon. Plan for breezy conditions Tuesday with gusts up to 20mph.

Did you get a chance to check out the sunset? We'll still have some dynamic skies with remaining cloud cover in the morning, so that means we should have a great sunrise too — if you can get up around 6:30AM you'll catch it!