Extremely hot with a chance of storms on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 89°

FRIDAY: Hot with a chance of showers and storms. High: 110° Winds: S 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 106° Winds: S 5-15 mph

Thursday's Haiku

Very warm tonight

One hundred ten tomorrow

Chance of thunderstorms

Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect until Saturday night. High pressure centered over the four corners will continue to bring us extremely hot and humid conditions across Southern Nevada through Saturday.

Monsoon moisture will continue to move into the region giving us a chance of showers and storms starting on Friday and the chance of showers and storms will increase through the weekend and into next week.

We may tie the record high on Friday (110) Record (110) Slight dip in temps on Sat (106) ) and Sun (104). Cooler than average temps by next week.

Overnight temps stay warm, near 90 through the weekend. Cooler temps return early next week with lows 70s and 80s.

Limit time outside and stay hydrated.

