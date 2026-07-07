Extremely Hot Week in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 84° Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 109° Winds: SW 5-15 G 20

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: SW 5-15 G 20

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Monday’s Haiku

Low eighties tonight

Sunny and hot tomorrow

More triple digits

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 80s. Sunny skies with highs well into the triple digits on Tuesday as high pressure remains over the region. Very hot temperatures by Wednesday with a forecast high of 110 degrees and it’s going to be even hotter by the end of the work week. Highs will back down by early next week as some monsoon moisture heads our direction giving us a slight chance of showers.

