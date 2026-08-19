Extremely Hot Temperatures on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 87° Winds: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 109° Winds: S 5-15

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 109° Winds: S 5-15 G 25



Tuesday’s Haiku

Eighties overnight

Extremely hot tomorrow

Triple digit heat

Overnight lows dropping into the upper 80s tonight. Mostly sunny and extremely hot on Wednesday with above normal temps as high pressure builds over the region. Triple digit highs with overnight lows in the upper 80s. The extreme heat will stay with us through the work week. More humidity returns by Friday as high pressure settles over the four corners. This will bring a chance of showers and storms starting on Friday and into the weekend.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8pm Friday. Limit time outdoors, stay inside with A/C and stay hydrated.