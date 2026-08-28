Extremely Hot on Friday with a Slight Chance of Storms

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low: 88° Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers & storms High: 107° Winds: SW 10-15 G 30

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers & storms High: 105° Winds: SW 10-20 G 35



Thursday’s Haiku

Warm and cloudy night

Chance of t-storms on Friday

Triple digit heat

Harry Reid reached 111°, setting a new record for today. Spotty showers and storms around the region this evening. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 80s tonight. Slight chance of showers and storms on Friday and Saturday. Hot and windy with highs in the triple digits. Windy conditions will continue through the weekend and into next week with gusts around 35 mph. Relief from the extreme heat arrives next weekwith highs in the upper 90s.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8 pm Friday. Limit time outside. Stay inside with A/C and stay hydrated.

