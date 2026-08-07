Extremely hot and humid on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 90° Winds: S 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny .Slight chance of storms. High: 110° Winds: SE 5-15

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 112° Winds: SE 5-15



Thursday’s Haiku

Warm and humid night

Hot and humid on Friday

Slight chance of t-storms

Warm and humid night with overnight lows in the 90s. The extreme heat continues Friday as high pressure stays overhead. Hot and humid with a slight chance of storms. Highs above 110° and overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s across southern Nevada through the weekend. Slight chance of monsoon showers and storms Sunday and into early next week. Stay safe and cool.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8pm Sunday. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated with water and sports drinks.

