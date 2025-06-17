Extreme Heat Warning Wednesday and Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winds die down Tuesday (106°) and Wednesday (110°) before returning later this week.

An Extreme Heat Warning will kick in at 10 a.m. Wednesday and last through 10 p.m. Thursday as the heat risk turns "major," which means anyone outside without water or access to cooling breaks in the shade or air condioning may feel health impacts.

Southwest winds hit 30 mph Thursday (110°), which is Juneteenth. Lots of sunshine through the end of the week.

Friday is the official start of summer (solstice at 7:42 p.m.) and we expect 30 mph gusts and a high of 105°.

Saturday looks windy (gusts of 35 mph) as highs hit 101°.

Sunday and Monday are limited to the upper 90s and gusts will decrease to 15-20 mph.

Next week is between 100° and 105° through the middle of next week.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.