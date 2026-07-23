Extreme heat warning starts on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 89° Winds: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 109° Winds: SE 5-15

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers & storms High: 110° Winds: SE 5-15



Wednesday’s Haiku

Near eighty tonight

Extremely hot tomorrow

Still very humid

Mostly clear, warm and muggy tonight with lows near 90. Monsoon moisture remains with us this week. Extreme heat on the way Thursday with a high near 110 °. Chance of isolated showers & storms on Friday. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the threats. The dangerous heat will last until early next week.

Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect at 10 am Thursday (7/23) and remains in effect until Monday (7/27) 8pm. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated.

