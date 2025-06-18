Extreme Heat Warning from Wednesday through Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday afternoon sizzles at 110° in Las Vegas, with wake-up temperatures this morning in the 80s. Light winds and plenty of sunshine today.

An Extreme Heat Warning kicks in at 10 a.m. and lasts through 10 p.m. tomorrow. The heat risk turns "major," which means anyone outside without water or access to breaks in the shade or air condioning may feel health impacts.

It's Juneteenth tomorrow, and southwest winds are expected to hit 30 mph in the afternoon as highs surge back to 110°.

Friday is the official start of summer (solstice at 7:42 p.m.) and we expect 30 mph daytime gusts and a high of 105°.

Saturday looks windy (gusts of 35 mph) as highs are limited to the upper 90s for the first time in two weeks.

Sunday and Monday are also limited to the 90s, and gusts will decrease to 15-20 mph.

Next Tuesday sees 100° and then temperatures climb beyond 105° for the rest of the week (but stay below 110°).

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.