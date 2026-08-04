Extreme Heat Warning Continues This Week

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 87° Winds: SW 5-15

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 112° Winds: S 5-15 G 25

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 112° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25



Monday’s Haiku

Warm temps overnight

Extremely hot tomorrow

Stay inside A/C

Warm and clear tonight with lows in the 80s. The extreme heat continues Tuesday as high pressure stays over the region. Highs above 110° and overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s across southern Nevada the next 7 days. We could tie the record high on Friday. Stay safe and cool.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8pm Saturday. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated with water and sports drinks.