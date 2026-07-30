TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 88° Winds: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: S 5-15

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 113° Winds: SE 5-15



Wednesday’s Haiku

Eighties overnight

Extreme heat returns Thursday

Stay inside A/C

Mostly clear and warm with lows in the upper 80s tonight. Dangerous heat returns on Thursday as high pressure strengthens over the region. Highs above 110° and overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s across southern Nevada. High temperatures potentially tying record highs on Saturday and Sunday (115°-116°). The extreme heat stays with us through early next week. Stay safe and cool.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect 10 am Thursday until 8pm Sunday. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated with water and sports drinks.