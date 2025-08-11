Extreme Heat Returns on Tuesday

Sunny and hot this Monday afternoon.We'll have clear skies and warm temps tonight with lows in the 80s. High pressure will continue to give us above normal temperatures through midweek, but not expecting to tie or break records.

Sunny and extremely hot on Tuesday with a high of (111) and a slight drop in temperatures on Wednesday (109) and Thursday (106). Cooler temperatures return on Friday as the area of high pressure moves off to the east. We have a slight chance of showers starting on Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Highs 101-102. Breezy at times midweek through the weekend with gusts around 25 mph. Clear skies overnight with lows in the 70s and 80s.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect Tuesday 10am-8pm

Heat Advisory for the Spring Mountains and Lincoln County will be in effect Tuesday 10am-8pm

Limit time outside 10-7pm and stay hyrdated.