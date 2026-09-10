Extreme Heat Returns on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 84° Winds: W 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 106° Winds: S 5-10

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High: 105° Winds: SW 10-20 G 30



Wednesday’s Haiku

Mid eighties tonight

Extremely hot tomorrow

Limit time outside

Mostly clear with lows in the 80s. Extremely hot temperatures on Thursday as high pressure remains over the region. The triple digits will continue through Saturday. Winds pick up on Friday and Saturday with gusts around 30-40 mph as an area of low pressure moves through the Pacific Northwest. Cooler temperatures and breezy on Sunday with highs in the upper 90s. The upper 90s stick around next week.

Extreme Heat Warning: in effect 10am-8pm Thursday 9/10. Limit time outside. Stay inside A/C. Stay hydrated.