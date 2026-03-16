Extreme heat on the way to Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56°

TOMORROW: Party cloudy. High: 84°

ST. PATRICK'S DAY: Sunny. High: 92°

On Monday we're tracking a warmer than average day in Las Vegas with a high temp of 84 degrees — over ten degrees above average! But the warmth doesn't stop there...

A major heat wave will push into Southern Nevada and much of the Western U.S. over the coming days. We'll see record-shattering temperatures in the 90s starting on Tuesday (previous record is 91 degrees set in 2007). By the end of the week, we're looking at the upper 90s which will be more than 20 degrees warmer than average! An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for southern Clark County (including Las Vegas Valley) and southern Mojave County on Thursday and Friday. With all this heat, use extreme caution this week when spending time outdoors. Drink plenty of water, seek shade and take breaks. Don't leave children or pets in cars and save walks for the cooler parts of the day to avoid pavement burns.