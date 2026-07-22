Extreme Heat on the Way

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 89° Winds: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 107° Winds: S 5-15

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 110° Winds: SE 5-15



Tuesday’s Haiku

Warm and muggy night

Hot and humid tomorrow

Triple digit temps

Isolated showers and storms around the region this evening. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 80s. Monsoon moisture stays with us this week. Chance of isolated showers & storms, but there will be dry periods. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the threats. Hotter temperatures on the way by Thursday with a high of 110 ° and the extreme heat will last until early next week.

Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect at 10 am Thursday (7/23) and remains in effect until Monday (7/27) 8pm. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated.

