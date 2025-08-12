Extreme Heat Continues Wednesday

Sunny and dangerously hot this afternoon. Extreme Heat Warning has been extended until Wednesday 8PM. The risk for heat-related illness (heat stroke and heat exhaustion) is high for anyone without proper hydration or air conditioning. Heat Advisory also in effect for the Spring Mountains and Lincoln County until Wednesday 8PM,

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 80s. Sunny and extremely hot on Wednesday (110) Record (113)

Slightly cooler on Thursday (106). Breezy at times starting on Wednesday with gusts around 25 mph.

Much cooler by Friday as high pressure moves off to the east and the cooler temps will continue through the weekend. Slight chance of showers Friday and Saturday. Highs 101-102. Sunny with seasonable temps next week. Monday and Tuesday 102-104. Overnight lows in the 70s and 80s this week.

