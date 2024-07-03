Extreme Heat Begins Tomorrow

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 70s & 80s again. High pressure will continue strengthen and move into our region and we'll have extremely hot temperatures starting tomorrow and this will last through the holiday weekend. Highs will top out around 112-116 and there will be little relief through the overnight hours with lows mainly in the 80s.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jul 02, 2024
