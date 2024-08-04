Excessive Heat Warning Sunday

Temperatures will push into above average territory over the next week and an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for Clark County Sunday through Tuesday. High pressure aloft continues to be the dominating trend with the above normal heat and moisture contributed by the North American Monsoon is making it feel a bit muggy outside, however, our chance of precipitation over the next few days is low in Southern Nevada.
