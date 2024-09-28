Excessive Heat Warning Continues This Weekend

Clear and warm night with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. High pressure remains with us through the weekend with an Excessive Heat Warning that will last until Sunday 8pm in Las Vegas Valley and until Tuesday in the Colorado River Valley. Forecast highs will be 14 degrees above average for this time of year and we may break records as well. The extreme heat will continue through most of next week.
