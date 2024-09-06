Excessive Heat on Friday

Hazy skies tonight with lows in the 70s and 80s. High pressure over our region will keep us hot tomorrow. Excessive Heat Warning will last until tomorrow 8pm. Winds will move in from the southeast this weekend bringing some monsoonal moisture into our area. Chance of showers and storms both days, but there will be dry time. Highs around 100-105. The above average temps will continue into next week.
