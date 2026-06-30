Enjoy the 90s while they last! Triple digits in sight

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 73°

TOMORROW: Sunny with light, variable winds. High: 96°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy. South winds 5-15mph with gusts up to 22mph. High: 98°

Temperatures are nice and pleasant on this Monday — only reaching highs in the low 90s in the Las Vegas valley — that's about 10 degrees COOLER than normal for this time of year. Clear skies and below average lows with stick with us tonight, before we begin a warming trend starting tomorrow. The good news is that we'll stay in the double digits for the next few days.

Mid-week, gusty winds will pick up in the region and stick with us through Friday. An increase of wind means an increase of fire weather danger, since dry conditions still persist.

Temperatures are set to return to the 100s by Thursday...and we'll continue to warm into next week. Fourth of July holiday will bring mostly sunny skies and a high temp of 104.