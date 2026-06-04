Elevated heat risk tomorrow in Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Clear and calm. Low: 75°

TOMORROW: Hot and sunny. Breezy, gusts up to 25mph. High: 106°

FRIDAY: Hot and sunny. Breezy, gusts up to 25mph. High: 106°

It's been on the warm side this week in Las Vegas with temps hitting the low triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll see that heat get a boost the next couple of days with a forecast high of 106 degrees both Thursday and Friday, which is ten degrees warmer than normal. Because of the heat, the heat risk for Las Vegas will be elevated to the "major" category on both days. That means anyone outside without proper access to heat or cooling can be at risk of heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water and take breaks from the sun to stay safe.

Breezes pick up for the next few days, so with the heat, it's going to feel like a blow dryer outside. Gusts up to 25mph both Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend, we'll see that wind increase with gusts up to 35mph. On the bright side, the breeze ushers in slightly cooler temps back in the 90s to start next week.