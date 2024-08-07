Dust Early, Hot and Humid

LAS VEGAS — Thunderstorm outflow winds in Arizona sent dust to Southern Nevada last night and the air quality is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" this morning as a result. We start near 90° and reach 111° this afternoon, once again tying a record high. Monsoon humidity lingers the rest of the week, bringing a 20% rain chance Thursday and Friday, a 30% chance Saturday, a 20% chance Sunday, and a 10% chance Monday. The humidity will aggravate highs of 110° Thursday. Highs between 107° and 109° Friday through early next week will feel extra warm due to that monsoon mugginess. Lows at night remain warm, near 90°, which will tie or break record warm lows each night this week through Saturday!

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.