Drying out in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Highs from mid-to-late afternoon reach the mid 50s as peeks of sun break through the clouds and the slim chance of showers fully exits Southern Nevada. Completely dry weather expected for Las Vegas Tuesday night through Wednesday. Readings drop to the low 40s tonight and rebound near 60° tomorrow despite being partly-to-mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A spotty light shower may clip Southern Nevada on Thursday as a weak system slides across the Central Rockies, but the chance in Las Vegas is only 20%. Afternoon highs are near 60° Wednesday through Friday with partly cloudy conditions. Low 60s Saturday set the stage for mid 60s Sunday and Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows at night drop to the low and mid 40s through the weekend. Another chance of showers may approach Las Vegas by the end of next week, starting next Thursday, February 1st.