TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:36° Winds:SW 5-15

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High:54° Winds:W 5-15

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High:56° Winds:NE 5-15



Thursday’s Haiku

Showers this evening

Mostly clear and cold tonight

A sunny Friday

Showers around early this evening, then dry and cold tonight with lows in the 30s. Dry weather returns on Friday after an active weather week in Southern Nevada. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s. The weekend looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Warmer temps next week as high pressure builds into the region with temps reaching into the mid 70s by Tuesday.

